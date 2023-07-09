https://gettr.com/post/p2ll186fa25

7/8/2023 【Miles Insight】In 1989, Mr. Miles Guo proposed the idea of erecting the Statue of Liberty in front of Tiananmen Square. Now, Mr. Guo, who is imprisoned in a federal prison due to false accusations, faces the Statue of Liberty, which is just across from his cell window, every day. He has experienced the most difficult and painful Independence Day in his life, which stands in stark contrast to the splendid fireworks outside. This is truly a great irony!

7/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】1989年，郭文贵先生曾提出天安门前要树立自由女神像。如今因蒙受虚假指控而被关进联邦监狱的郭先生，天天面对着自由女神像，度过了他几十年来最最难受、最痛苦的一个独立日，他的心情和外面绚丽的烟花形成了鲜明的对比。这真是莫大的讽刺！

