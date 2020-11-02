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Here's Why Food Prices Will Double then Triple, Are You Ready?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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443 views • November 02, 2020
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has raised the allowable limits before suspending trading in the futures market, for ALL commodities, more than double last years wild up and down prices. These traders know what is coming and not to send red flags to the populace absurd allowances for price swings upward are being now in place. Record cold about the sweep N. America with temperatures 40F below normal as the winter wheat crop is emerging.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
U.S. Wheat Export Prices Firm on Higher Futures Prices and Export Basis Values https://www.uswheat.org/wheatletter/u...
2020 Hard Red Winter Crop https://www.uswheat.org/wheatletter/2...
The 1430s: a cold period of extraordinary internal climate variability during the early Spörer Minimum https://cp.copernicus.org/articles/12...
Why is the lightning pink? https://www.theweathernetwork.com/pho...
US Printed More Money in One Month Than in Two Centuries https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-pri...
CME Amending Cattle Price Limits https://americanagnetwork.com/2020/08...
https://www.newsdakota.com/2020/08/21...
Impossible Foods Expanding, Calls Animal Ag “Most Destructive Technology on Earth” https://americanagnetwork.com/2020/10...
CME grain price limit reset https://www.cmegroup.com/search.html?...
Resetting of Price Limits for Grain, Oilseed and Lumber Futures PDF https://www.cmegroup.com/content/dam/...
CME grain price reset notice https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ek3XdD2XI...
Strange cirrus clouds Poland https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ek1aCkFXg...
Arctic outbreak across the United States with temperatures more than 40 °F below average https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...

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