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So you don't believe in a reptilian species with a like brain to humans?
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291 views • April 14, 2020
Hello again friends- I usually jump around with topics as my thoughts are on my notes- I have a few more things to say on those who follow cults, and inhuman practices- The info is an important building block to add support to the big picture that all my videos added together will paint- This, of course, could only be understood by someone who reads the descriptions and reviews the content and comments then too is the person who will do a little checking sometimes just to stay more focused when learning about some of the things and ways used to kill you are being told you- 'CHEERS', gwt
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