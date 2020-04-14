So you don't believe in a reptilian species with a like brain to humans?

Hello again friends- I usually jump around with topics as my thoughts are on my notes- I have a few more things to say on those who follow cults, and inhuman practices- The info is an important building block to add support to the big picture that all my videos added together will paint- This, of course, could only be understood by someone who reads the descriptions and reviews the content and comments then too is the person who will do a little checking sometimes just to stay more focused when learning about some of the things and ways used to kill you are being told you- 'CHEERS', gwt