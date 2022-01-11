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RETIRE OR BE FIRED: 26th Democrat Retires Before Midterm Elections (2022)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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DarylLawsonLive.com

Isa 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Isa 14:13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:
Isa 14:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.
Isa 14:15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.
Isa 14:16 They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms;
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trumpobamabiblesatanrepublicanshousedeep stateuschristianprayerpelosifaithdemsusabidengingrichelectionsquitnewtbreitbartfiredluciferlosersmidtermretire
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