Antifa [FTAOL]
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 13 hours ago

Egal wo man hinschaut, man findet unter jedem Stein immer dieselben Symbole und Leute stecken.

Egal wo - in der Regierung, den Medien, Film und Fernsehen, Musik, Kunst (heutzutage völlig entartet und hässlich), Gebäude sind allesamt nur noch hässlich und seelenlos - man kommt um das Judentum an keiner Ecke herum und man kann es sich auch nicht schön reden.

Und da dieser Terrorismus staatlich finanziert und gelobt wird, wisst ihr genau, dass hinter der Antifa nix Gutes steckt.


Alle Beweise liegen vor der Nase und die Menschheit schaut nur zu.

Bloß nix sagen - eine eigene Meinung mit klarer Verstand sind ja heutzutage gefährlich..


Wir schreiben jetzt Geschichte und die Zeit wird zeigen, wie sich die Zukunft an uns erinnern wird...


Danke und bis dann,

FTAOL-Mirror


trumpantifarussiajewsmigrationgeorge sorosmandelarefugeedeutschlandisraaideuropakommunismusbolschewismusjudentumrusslanddemokratiehiassowjet

