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Covid Snake Venom / Shanghai Horror
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2016 views • April 19, 2022
Just a personal opinion and a spiritual biblical view about these two subjects
And at the end something technical
Scriptures:
Revelation 12:9
Revelation 20:2
Numbers 21 (9)
John 3:14
Exodus 12:30
The message might be available on my website one day:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
And at the end something technical
Scriptures:
Revelation 12:9
Revelation 20:2
Numbers 21 (9)
John 3:14
Exodus 12:30
The message might be available on my website one day:
https://bindernowski.com/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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