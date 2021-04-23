© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Globalists "The Great Reset" slogan: "Build Back Better" (Compilation) [Chinese subtitle] 陰謀集團的「大重構」口號：「重建得更好」（彙編）
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • April 23, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈"Build Back Better" Compilation - "The Great Reset" Montage〉，頻道「georg」，2020年12月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkcaeaD45MY
原影片出處：〈"Build Back Better" Compilation - "The Great Reset" Montage〉，頻道「georg」，2020年12月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkcaeaD45MY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.