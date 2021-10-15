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Project Veritas: Pfizer Scientist Admits Covid Antibodies Transfer During Pregnancy “Through the Umbilical Cord”
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351 views • October 15, 2021
By Cristina Laila Published October 15, 2021 at 5:56pm
Project Veritas on Friday released undercover video of a Pfizer scientist admitting natural Covid antibodies transfer during pregnancy through the umbilical cord.
Nick Karl, a scientist at Pfizer said of pregnant women: “it’s either you get antibodies naturally or vaccinated you pass it through.”
Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has completely ignored natural immunity and continues to push the Covid vaccine on pregnant and breastfeeding women.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/project-veritas-pfizer-scientist-admits-covid-antibodies-transfer-pregnancy-umbilical-cord-video/
PROJECT web page:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
Project Veritas on Friday released undercover video of a Pfizer scientist admitting natural Covid antibodies transfer during pregnancy through the umbilical cord.
Nick Karl, a scientist at Pfizer said of pregnant women: “it’s either you get antibodies naturally or vaccinated you pass it through.”
Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has completely ignored natural immunity and continues to push the Covid vaccine on pregnant and breastfeeding women.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/project-veritas-pfizer-scientist-admits-covid-antibodies-transfer-pregnancy-umbilical-cord-video/
PROJECT web page:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
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