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Why Is Healthcare the #1 Killers in the Industrial Nations Today & Last 100 Years???
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40 views • March 18, 2022
Illness is from a lack of knowledge and the confusion caused by sin. If you don't eat according to the biblical dietary laws it is difficult but not impossible to understand God's words. There are a few other factors but in a "NutShell" Sin causes all ignorance and resulting illness.
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