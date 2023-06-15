https://gettr.com/post/p2jqblk264f

06/14/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】As warned by Miles Guo, the CCP has been setting up military facilities on America’s doorstep, including cargo ship-turned military weapon platforms around Bahamas, bases in Argentina and other places. Besides, the CCP has weaponized the U.S. justice system and used its assets inside the federal government agencies to go after President Trump and Miles Guo. The CCP has launched unrestricted warfare on America.

06/14/2023 【妮可做客Steve Gruber Show】正如郭文贵先生所警告的，中共一直在美国家门口建立军事设施，包括在巴哈马周围布置用货船改装的军事武器平台、在阿根廷和其他地方建立军事基地。此外，中共已将美国司法系统武器化，并利用在联邦政府机构内部的中共间谍来对付川普总统和郭先生。中共早已对美国发动超限战。

