Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
As warned by Miles Guo, the CCP has been setting up military facilities on America’s doorstep, including cargo ship-turned military weapon platforms around Bahamas, bases in Argentina and other places
45 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2jqblk264f

06/14/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】As warned by Miles Guo, the CCP has been setting up military facilities on America’s doorstep, including cargo ship-turned military weapon platforms around Bahamas, bases in Argentina and other places. Besides, the CCP has weaponized the U.S. justice system and used its assets inside the federal government agencies to go after President Trump and Miles Guo. The CCP has launched unrestricted warfare on America.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/14/2023 【妮可做客Steve Gruber Show】正如郭文贵先生所警告的，中共一直在美国家门口建立军事设施，包括在巴哈马周围布置用货船改装的军事武器平台、在阿根廷和其他地方建立军事基地。此外，中共已将美国司法系统武器化，并利用在联邦政府机构内部的中共间谍来对付川普总统和郭先生。中共早已对美国发动超限战。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket