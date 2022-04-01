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Christ's 2nd Coming...for Israel
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31 views • April 01, 2022
-After 2,000 year's absence, Christ resumes His ministry with Israel.
- Christ will return to the Mount of Olives...Just like He left...in a cloud!
As a prerequisite for this video, I suggest that you watch this video first: https://youtu.be/C_oDaUT9BaE
Link to part 1 of ' Revelation: chapter by chapter' series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FFs6ZmGHhr7mW4NFRA3aLLvbqP_A_vAg/view?usp=sharing
- Christ will return to the Mount of Olives...Just like He left...in a cloud!
As a prerequisite for this video, I suggest that you watch this video first: https://youtu.be/C_oDaUT9BaE
Link to part 1 of ' Revelation: chapter by chapter' series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FFs6ZmGHhr7mW4NFRA3aLLvbqP_A_vAg/view?usp=sharing
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