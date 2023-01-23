Regulators - Gas Stove Ban (Part 1)

The latest thing on the chopping block is the gas stove. A government agency has floated the idea of a national ban on them, based on fraudulent studies, that they cause health and respiratory problems. You say that they can never get away with it? Think again. regulators are unbearably powerful. They have every intention of carrying out their wishes, and they enjoy every minute of it. They have disdain for Congress and scoff at your protests. They believe they alone are in charge and you have nothing to say about it.

Read original source article here: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/target-civilization More at realfreenews.com

#gasstove #gasstoveban #ban #Regulators #Sadists #Flames #Deliberate #Trajectory #globalists #elites #control #temperature #gas #electric #appliances #stove #refrigerator #washingmachine #appliancesales #affordable #dispenser #qualityproducts #applianceservice #appliancesdoneright #qualityyoucanafford #electricfan #refrigerators #affordableph #affordableprices #appliancesale #graceelectronicsph #towerfan #kitchen #gas #kitchenappliances #homeappliances #home #cooking #gasappliances #stoves #food #oven #appliance

