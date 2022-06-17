FiReY bUt MoStLy PeAcEfUl TrUcKs

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1 billion is us foreign aid to ukraine
what did the FED get for it's useless printed money? Rockets and expolsions, the boom boom truck
BrEaKiNg NeWs weekend update jimmy kimmel stephen colbert jon stewart john oliver james corden jimmy fallon bill oreilly sean hannity glenn beck conan obrian coco trevor noah brant hansen dan crenshaw bill burr joe rogan