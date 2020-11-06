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THURSDAY - NOVEMBER 05, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3669917686
This morning there are too many news articles identifying voter fraud across the country. It’s happened in almost every state, and Rudy Giuliani has said it best that it he likely bring a national federal lawsuit. Right now the clock is ticking, and the democrats know this. Their game is to obstruct, subvert, cheat, cause such a massive legal crisis that it will be impossible for the GOP to raise enough funds to pursue our legal recourse, and run out the clock. Their objective all along has been to screw the system so bad that the House of Representatives will decide who won the election. EP 2180-9AM Colossal Voter Fraud: The Best Path To Peacefully Saving Our Country: Americans Must Demand A New Election https://bit.ly/3k4BCdA
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