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Vacinas de bebês abortados: um mal desnecessário
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49 views • August 11, 2021
Muitas vacinas contra COVID são produzidas a partir de linhagens celulares provenientes de bebês abortados há décadas.
Será lícito submeter-se a elas?
Que diz o princípio da cooperação com o mal?
Será lícito submeter-se a elas?
Que diz o princípio da cooperação com o mal?
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