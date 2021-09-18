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Nephtali1981: Surviving DARKNESS, Mandates, Persecution & VICTORY! [18.09.2021]
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40 views • September 18, 2021
Be encouraged and hope to see some of you tomorrow in our zoom fellowship (2PM ET TIME).
Jesus is awesome, he hasn't forgotten about you.
There is hope and it's found in Jesus Christ.
1,712 viewsSep 18, 2021
Nephtali1981
133K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RFhkBc5Ot4Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://www.tfgministries.com
Jesus is awesome, he hasn't forgotten about you.
There is hope and it's found in Jesus Christ.
1,712 viewsSep 18, 2021
Nephtali1981
133K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RFhkBc5Ot4Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
https://www.tfgministries.com
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