Multipolar World - The Global Balance of Forces is Shifting Towards Majority – PUTIN

A ‘multipolar world is being shaped’, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated, adding that the balance of forces is now shifting towards the global majority as new powerhouses are consolidating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.