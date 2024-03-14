Destruction of AFU choppers

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️ The Russian Ministry of Defense showed the destruction of two multi-purpose Mi-8 (Mi-17) helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at once at an improvised jump airfield in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR. First, the parking lot of three helicopters was covered with cluster munitions, and then two of them were finished off with direct missile hits.

Source @Russian MoD

