Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Doctor Heal Thyself (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.25.15)

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The show's title is 'Doctor Heal Thyself'
Dr Daniels examines the treatment Doctors receive when they face illness. Kidnapping, larceny and kickbacks are a few terms that come to mind. If Doctors heal themselves in this manner, what does it mean for you?? Tune In. Think happens
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