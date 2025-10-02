Madagascar: Despite a week of protests that left 22 dead & the govt dismissed, demonstrators continue to flood Madagascar’s streets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite a week of protests that left 22 dead & the govt dismissed, demonstrators continue to flood Madagascar’s streets
Young protesters in Madagascar have said they will continue their fight for the resignation of the president, Andry Rajoelina, and rejected his dissolution of the government on Monday as insufficient.
Image thumbnail, from 'The NY Times'
more; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/oct/02/gen-z-madagascar-vows-protest-until-president-resigns
Footage from Alex Kennedy