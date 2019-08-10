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Leadfoot ++++ Never Good Enough 18+ Expilicitly Lyrically designed to Hurt Blue Team Feewings
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58 views • August 10, 2019
This is from the Third and Final album by Leadfoot, which came out in 2002, or 2003.
Its a bit fuzzy mow.
The cover features a Lady named Tracy.
The video, which is of the cd undertray art, is a photo of Her Man at the time, Ed.
Ed has written "LEADFOOT up Bin LaDen~s ASS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" on a bomb just before it was dropped on Tora Bora.
Ed is Super Cool.
Whenever He was stateside, He would bring gifts, and give them to Scott.
For a time, We got to step on the flag from BaAth Party Headquarters in Baghdad, in Our practice space. Spilled some beer and ashes on it too.
It might be hard to believe, but most of My life story defies belief anyway, so I do not care if You, or anybody else does NOT believe it.
Its true.
Ed is a good buddy of Scott, the guy who I dedicated "Hes Alive" to.
Scott is playing guitar on this.
Some lyrical highlights ;;;;
Im beginning to lose My patience with You
Im tired of all the silly little shit You do
Well I get it on with the Red, the White, the Blue
Tried and True in the Things We do
Fuck You too!!!!
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
PS If You look close at the bomb, it has "Ed+Tracy", or "Tracy+Ed". Its kind of fuzzy, but its there.
Leadfoot at the time where;
Karl Agell ---- Vocals
Scott Little --- Guitar
Johnny Dzubak --- Guitar
Tim Haisman --- Drums
Phil Swisher ___ Bass
Its a bit fuzzy mow.
The cover features a Lady named Tracy.
The video, which is of the cd undertray art, is a photo of Her Man at the time, Ed.
Ed has written "LEADFOOT up Bin LaDen~s ASS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" on a bomb just before it was dropped on Tora Bora.
Ed is Super Cool.
Whenever He was stateside, He would bring gifts, and give them to Scott.
For a time, We got to step on the flag from BaAth Party Headquarters in Baghdad, in Our practice space. Spilled some beer and ashes on it too.
It might be hard to believe, but most of My life story defies belief anyway, so I do not care if You, or anybody else does NOT believe it.
Its true.
Ed is a good buddy of Scott, the guy who I dedicated "Hes Alive" to.
Scott is playing guitar on this.
Some lyrical highlights ;;;;
Im beginning to lose My patience with You
Im tired of all the silly little shit You do
Well I get it on with the Red, the White, the Blue
Tried and True in the Things We do
Fuck You too!!!!
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
PS If You look close at the bomb, it has "Ed+Tracy", or "Tracy+Ed". Its kind of fuzzy, but its there.
Leadfoot at the time where;
Karl Agell ---- Vocals
Scott Little --- Guitar
Johnny Dzubak --- Guitar
Tim Haisman --- Drums
Phil Swisher ___ Bass
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