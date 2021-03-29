I Pet Goat 2 Predicts Covid Vaccines ??? 🤔

MIRRORED from TyGreen



For months I’ve been watching to confirm a meaning of a particular scene in IPetGoat2. For those that don’t know, this occult film is Ephesians 6:12​ in full effect.



Ephesians 6:10​-12

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.



Folks this is real. Some feel like some of what is going on is staged and its a set up

for something. What I’m going to share does point to that. The point being, is that we should not be ignorant of the devices of Satan.



2 Corinthians 2:11​

Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.



So when we get into this, revealing of sorts, of what appears to be an outright plan of the enemy, the set up, the trap, the snare of the fowler, remember this from Psalm 91.......

Psalms 91:1-3

1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. 2 I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. 3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.



So let’s get into this connection to the noisome pestilence via vaccines in the I pet goat 2 film which was released in the year 2012.

In short, it details the 3 American Presidents in office just before the world slips into chaos ending with the revealing of the AntiChrist. To me it reminds me of the transition into the Tribulation that we see in Daniel 7, Revelation 12 and Revelation 13.

I wondered what was going on with this egghead character. Drug use just didn’t fit into the film. Then when #19 came out, I thought that the needles may be in reference to the vaccines yet it didn’t explain the pills. So when the issues of cold storage popped up, I could see the natural progression into the pill as the next step before the mark of the beast.

And there it was. Months ago companies we’re working on it. So here’s the latest....



So after the 3rd president, which is Donald Trump, we see this egghead character looking stressed out with needles and pills by it. Afterwards the stock market plunges relative to a war. Then the character later gets up.

Now this is a creepy film, it’s not for children.

I want to share with you why I don’t dismiss this film. Are we not expecting a collapse of sorts that usher in the new world government followed by the AntiChrist? The scenario of Daniel 7, Revelation 12:3 and Revelation 13:1-2?



I didn’t take this film seriously until I heard the interview with the filmmaker of where he received the information from in the film. This confirms Ephesians 6:12​. This guy was fed information from the other side.

And also when I saw Trump referenced twice in the film. When you see that part, then you can see that this film from the occult is broadcasting their moves beforehand. So to illustrate my point, look at this edited clip from 11 months ago with biblical scripture and of the filmmaker interview.

Look at this....