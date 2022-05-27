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"Are We In The End Of Days?" - David Sorensen
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110 views • May 27, 2022
Famed Christian researcher and theologian David Sorensen grants his first ever subject matter interview to Liberty Monks. What he reveals will shake Christianity to its core.
David Sorensen is the founder of the website StopWorldControl.com. David holds a masters degree in media and communication from the University of Science and Arts in Ghent, Belgium, and works as a journalist to report on critical truths that are censored by mainstream media. He authored eight books, and built several websites with a large worldwide audience.
For two decades David Sorensen had a Christian ministry in Europe, where he published many books. He started investigating the widespread doctrine that says the world is destined to be ruled by evil, and the only thing believers can do is wait to be raptured away. He was awakened to the reality that those who challenge the religious establishment regarding the rapture, the mark of the beast and end of times are smeared and slandered relentlessly. As the "pandemic" played out in March of 2020, David saw the same mechanisms to suppress and control information from credible scientists, physicians, lawyers and journalists regarding the inconsistencies in the main stream media the world over.
You can find more information about Davids in depth research and study about the return of Christ at Https://www.godisreal.today/return and about the corruption happening all over the world at StopWorldControl.com
www.libertymonks.com
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David Sorensen is the founder of the website StopWorldControl.com. David holds a masters degree in media and communication from the University of Science and Arts in Ghent, Belgium, and works as a journalist to report on critical truths that are censored by mainstream media. He authored eight books, and built several websites with a large worldwide audience.
For two decades David Sorensen had a Christian ministry in Europe, where he published many books. He started investigating the widespread doctrine that says the world is destined to be ruled by evil, and the only thing believers can do is wait to be raptured away. He was awakened to the reality that those who challenge the religious establishment regarding the rapture, the mark of the beast and end of times are smeared and slandered relentlessly. As the "pandemic" played out in March of 2020, David saw the same mechanisms to suppress and control information from credible scientists, physicians, lawyers and journalists regarding the inconsistencies in the main stream media the world over.
You can find more information about Davids in depth research and study about the return of Christ at Https://www.godisreal.today/return and about the corruption happening all over the world at StopWorldControl.com
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
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