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A Doctor's View of Obamacare
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41 views • May 09, 2021
Mary J. Ruwart, Ph.D. (E-Mail) is
a former pharmaceutical research scientist and Assistant Professor of Surgery. She has worked extensively with the disadvantaged in low-income housing and was a contender for the 1992 Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential nomination. Her scientific, political, and community activities have been profiled in several prestigious biographical works, including American Men and Women of Sciences, World's Who's Who of Women, International Leaders in Achievement, and Community Leaders of America.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
a former pharmaceutical research scientist and Assistant Professor of Surgery. She has worked extensively with the disadvantaged in low-income housing and was a contender for the 1992 Libertarian Party Vice-Presidential nomination. Her scientific, political, and community activities have been profiled in several prestigious biographical works, including American Men and Women of Sciences, World's Who's Who of Women, International Leaders in Achievement, and Community Leaders of America.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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