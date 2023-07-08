Create New Account
Skull and Bones Documentary
Is it really a good idea to allow Luciferian psychopaths to run the world?

And let there be no doubt in your mind, that is exactly who we are dealing with here!
A Cult. Likely demon possessed lunatic members of a Cult!
A cult sworn to your destruction!


NOBODY reaches the highest levels of government without taking a blood oath to Satan

It's that simple really.


And you thought the bible was joking when it told you that Satan is the god of this world!

And the "Prince of the Power of the air"


Freemasons, secret orders of all kinds, Talmudic Jews, and The Vatican......

One big Cult, with many faces and fronts! Skull and Bones is but one!


The bible also tells us that we have authority over all of these serpents!

In His name authority is given to you! So use it!

And FEAR NOT!


And exit the Luciferian corporate system!

All supposed "government" is nothing but a corporation, given dominion over YOU through your consent, and the contracts you sign with them!

Exit their Luciferian slavery system!


