Morning Manna - Nov 14, 2025 - Matthew 13:18-23 - The Parable of the Sower Explained by Jesus

In this Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore Jesus’ own explanation of the Parable of the Sower. Together we see why some hearers lose the Word to distraction, why shallow roots fail under pressure, how cares, riches, and pleasures choke spiritual growth, and how the humble, prepared heart bears enduring fruit—thirty, sixty, and a hundredfold. The call is clear: seek understanding, welcome discipline, expect opposition, and let the Holy Spirit plow the heart so the Word takes root and thrives.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





