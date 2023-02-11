Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Come And Take Em
56 views
channel image
MarvelMuse
Published a day ago |

Biden gave his State Of The Union speech, where he promptly forgot to talk about the state of the union and instead talked about things he wants to do… again. The Chinese spy balloon might just be an EMP platform and how should we deal with infringements on the second amendment? All this and more in this week’s Spicy Friday.

Keywords
trumpyoutubepoliticsstate of the unionconservativerussiabidenstatecanadawokerepublicantrudeauredditspeechmemememesright wingstate of the union speech2023marvelmusespicyfridayjohnny bzeducationmeme dump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket