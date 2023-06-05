Duham Report POOR Coverage

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MSM blows it as usual and gives little coverage to the Durham reportWe are the media.
See description for more we can do. 💥💪🏼
It is exciting to be here on the planet during this great shift and to play a part in the global transition. From the dark to the light. Light Wins!
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
🙏 Quantum Meditation - https://rumble.com/v2k8ds2--quantum-meditation-.html
🙏 Awakening.. Eternal New 👉 https://rumble.com/v25kdyd--eternal-new.html
💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥
1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥
2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html💥
🟢 Derek Johnson's Continuity Of Government - https://rumble.com/v2ki0go-derek-johnson-breaks-down-federal-continuity-directives-etc..html
🟢 Derek Johnson Document Download www.thedocuments.info
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺ht Worker."