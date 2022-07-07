the illuminati mind control & Predictive Programming

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In this discussion we will talk on the illuminati mind control formula, for which Fritz Springmeir spoke on in great detail in his program. And we will talk again in more details, and updates on hollywood's new movies from 2021 - 2022 that are talking on covid and lockdowns.
- the illuminati mind control formula & tiktok video on the ten steps to mind control
- Hollywood the false prophets and their predictive programming
References:
- Joel Walloch
- Daniel Amen
- Bryan Ardis
- Sherri Tenpenny
- Peter McCullough
- Joseph Mercola
Other References:
- Television Mind Control | Truthchannel
https://www.brighteon.com/d2574310-978a-4e7c-9932-521067564e9c
- The Mind Control Agenda | Yeswise with Jon David Miller
https://www.brighteon.com/fea3933a-2765-4665-b775-6cfd13c11d29