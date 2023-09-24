Update on the September 20, 2023,WHO & UN General Assembly Meeting-Interview With James Roguski

MIRRORED from Medical Truth Podcast

https://rumble.com/v3jwe38-update-on-the-september-20-2023-who-and-un-general-assembly-meeting-intervi.html



23 September 2023

On June 20th of 2023, I interviewed James Roguski a diligent Substack Journalist who is well versed in the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) 4-pronged approach to global tyranny that will forever change not only cities, towns, states, and countries but the entire world when it comes to "pandemic response", climate change, and the way we buy and sell goods and services. The WHO and UN reconvened on September 20th, 2023, to discuss and update what is happening and how much time is left in this sinister game of Government control. James Roguski