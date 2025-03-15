Danny Boy - Randall Franks & Ryan Stinson - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with country pianist and vocalist Ryan Stinson.

Stinson was a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows in theaters and concerts appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Danny Boy" Randall Franks sings as Ryan plays piano as they perform the popular Irish song. Franks is an Appalachian American of Irish descent.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

