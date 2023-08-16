I've just watched an extraordinary Covid/Vaxx related interview with Canadian Doctor William Makis. I'm working on creating highlight reels of the many topics covered but would urge EVERYONE to watch this in its entirety (do it in small sessions if you don't have the time). It will blow you away.
Dr. Makis Substack: https://makismd.substack.com/
SOURCE:
Under the Wire: A very special interview with Dr William Makis, Truth Warrior
https://rumble.com/v37rph0-under-the-wire-a-very-special-interview-with-dr-william-makis-truth-warrior.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
