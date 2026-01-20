Maria Zeee - 5 Easy Steps to Protect Yourself From the Social Credit System NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 177 | The coordinated, worldwide roll out of Digital ID is happening before our eyes. Scammers are now super powered with AI, and are very dangerous. The surveillance and digital control grid is growing and people feel boxed in. Glenn and Eric Meder say there are real, tangible steps that we can and must take right now to protect ourselves against the looming social credit system.