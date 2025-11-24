Russian forces have liberated Zatishe in the Zaporozhye region, the Defense Ministry announced.

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 24, 2025

▪️ The negotiation track increasingly resembles a theater of surrealism: the EU🇪🇺 yesterday rolled out an even more unacceptable "peace plan" for Moscow, which prompts a reminder to European leaders that it is the AFU that are retreating on the front, not the Russian Army. Overnight, the White House announced that the US and Ukraine agreed on an updated peace plan draft, with the caveat that "any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty."

▪️ Around 10 explosions were reported overnight in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, according to media. Preliminary reports indicate air defense repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones. The Krasnodar region sounded sirens due to enemy drones. During the day, a total of 40 drones were destroyed over the Black Sea, Crimea, and Belgorod region.

▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched a massive drone strike on Kharkov. Explosions were heard in Izmail, Odessa region, the Ukrainian-occupied Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk in the DPR, and Chernihov region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a targeted artillery strike by the AFU hit the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district. A civilian was injured, and a fire broke out in one residential building.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" group reports fierce battles; our forces are trying to advance deeper into Sumy region. The enemy launched a counterattack towards Alekseevka, with up to half of the enemy assault infantry destroyed by a combined strike. In the Andreevka area, our forces are pounding AFU with "Sunburns" and aviation. Artillery is striking the enemy near Pavlovka on the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Murom, a Ukrainian drone attacked a moving vehicle; a woman suffered barotrauma and multiple blind shrapnel wounds to the head. Under attack are Belyanka, Bezlyudovka, Grafovka, Otradnoye, Maysky, Grayvoron, Dorogoshch, Grushevka, Dolgoye, and Zozuli.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" group is advancing in the private sector of Volchansk. Near Synelnikovo, our forces are advancing in the forests; the enemy is bringing reinforcements. Near Melovoe-Khatne, our aviation and strike drones "Geran-2" are pounding enemy positions.

▪️ On the Krasnoliman front, Russian Armed Forces are advancing into towns, developing success near the settlement of Yampol. Progress is being made towards Dibrova; the enemy's counterattacks are unsuccessful. North of Krasny Liman, the Russian Army continues its offensive near Yarovaya, Drobyshevo, and Stavki. Reports indicate raid actions towards the Seversky Donets River.

▪️ Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) is encircled. The ring has closed; AFU logistics is now not just disrupted by drones but physically controlled on the ground. The fall of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is now a matter of time. Russian Armed Forces continue their advance westward; battles are ongoing near Hrishino.

▪️ In Dnepropetrovsk region, the "East" group liberated the settlements of Tykhoe and Otradnoye. Troops are moving towards the settlement of Pokrovske, an important logistics and defense hub for Ukrainian Armed Forces. Southward, in Zaporozhye region, reports indicate our advanced assault groups have entered Huliaipole, which AFU had been preparing to defend since the 2023 "counteroffensive."

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, on the Orekhov direction, our troops broke into Novodanilovka. Fighting is ongoing; it is too early to speak of a definite success. The attack logically continues the plan to advance through Mala Tokmachka towards Orekhov Heavy fighting is underway in Prymorsk and Stepnohorsk.





Summary compiled by:⚡️ Two Majors (two_majors)