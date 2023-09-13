Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 13, 2023 - Black Sea FALSE FLAG warning, Owen Shroyer free speech martyr, FDA goes ROGUE

0:00 Table of contents

3:30 Owen Shroyer

8:15 FRAUD

23:21 California

51:25 SEA BREEZE Black Sea Naval exercise

1:11:12 Interview with Leslie Manookian and Kendall Nelson





- SPEECH CRIMES: Owen Shroyer faces 60 days of JAIL time for speaking out against the rigged 2020 election

- #LGBT MADNESS: California passes law to medically kidnap children from parents who don't support genital mutilations

- Why being born a child of a Democrat is a CURSE

- Even the THIRD REICH didn't mutilate and torture children like what virtue-signaling Democrats are doing

- Dr. Robert Malone warns that the #FDA has gone ROGUE and is now lawless

- FDA approves more "emergency use" #vaccine jabs even when there's no public health emergency

- Dr. Paul Offit says most people DON'T need the new #covid boosters, pushing back against FDA / pharma collusion

- Maryland elementary school declares MASK MANDATES for children yet again... it's TORTURE to mask healthy children

- Special report: "Sea Breeze" Black Sea Naval exercise could be ground zero for a false flag event to ignite World War III

- INTERVIEW: Courageous voices Leslie Manookian and Kendall Nelson speak out about vaccine CRIMES against humanity





