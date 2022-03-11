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03/07/2022 NTDTV Asia Pacific male anchor report: A Vietnamese military reporter released the news on Twitter that a CCP Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft was suspected of crashing into the South China Sea. The CCP military orchestrated the exercises as a false flag for search and rescue operations.