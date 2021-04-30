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Fri Apr 30th 21 Michelle Deagle Host and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Firing Line Answers Josh Berstein AZ Audit Continues SHedding Spike Proteins and microRNA InfoToxins EduCap Study Launch Buy News
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124 views • April 30, 2021
Fri Apr 20th 21 Michelle Deagle Host and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Firing Line Answers Josh Berstein AZ Audit Continues SHedding Spike Proteins and microRNA InfoToxins EduCap Study Launch Buy News
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill review and provide integrative functional NutriMes and Healing Methods with Conventional Care
Hour Two Josh Bernstein and John W Spring AS Audit Continues, Must Replicate Audits in other State, Writ of Quo Warranto to remove Biden Harris Fake Presidency Criminals, Dr Betty Martini PhD Origins of clotting Research Article Analysis and Solutions First Line of Defense Kit, Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue Kit, EduCap Natural T Cell and B Cell Lab Proven Immunity and Legal Intl Certification Process Study
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill review and provide integrative functional NutriMes and Healing Methods with Conventional Care
Hour Two Josh Bernstein and John W Spring AS Audit Continues, Must Replicate Audits in other State, Writ of Quo Warranto to remove Biden Harris Fake Presidency Criminals, Dr Betty Martini PhD Origins of clotting Research Article Analysis and Solutions First Line of Defense Kit, Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue Kit, EduCap Natural T Cell and B Cell Lab Proven Immunity and Legal Intl Certification Process Study
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