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WARNING: Daily Coronavirus Mouth Swab And Bracelet For Travel Will Be MANDATORY
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61 views • March 17, 2020
An anonymous source has reached out to warn us that you will be forced to get a daily Coronavirus mouth swab test and bracelet to be able to travel soon. Welcome to Soviet Amerika.
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