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The Vox Report: The Criminals of COVD-19 - It's Time To Take Them Down
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271 views • November 22, 2021
The Vox Report: The Criminals of COVD-19 - It's Time To Take Them Down
Re: 1st published November 20th, 2021
How many more children have to die and be permanently damaged before our cowardly corrupt FBI Director will pry his head out of the Jewish banking cartel's ass he's obviously rammed it up into and close in on this crime and its criminals? It's not as if the covid criminals haven't left a paper trail for all to see. Its not as if half the American population isn't staring directly at the documented, verified criminality of Fauci, Baric, Daszek, Gates, Wollensky, and the rest of the criminals.
Its all there to see - right in plain sight!
It seems the "Leadership" is focused on distractions like their favorite boogyman the dreaded white supremacists (that they operate) while their Jewish Supremacist banking cartel masters strip the assets of this country and imperil the lives of our people.
How much more damage to this world has occur before people like that scumbag Christopher Wray becomes personally culpable for these crimes against humanity he refuses to acknowledge exist.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: 1st published November 20th, 2021
How many more children have to die and be permanently damaged before our cowardly corrupt FBI Director will pry his head out of the Jewish banking cartel's ass he's obviously rammed it up into and close in on this crime and its criminals? It's not as if the covid criminals haven't left a paper trail for all to see. Its not as if half the American population isn't staring directly at the documented, verified criminality of Fauci, Baric, Daszek, Gates, Wollensky, and the rest of the criminals.
Its all there to see - right in plain sight!
It seems the "Leadership" is focused on distractions like their favorite boogyman the dreaded white supremacists (that they operate) while their Jewish Supremacist banking cartel masters strip the assets of this country and imperil the lives of our people.
How much more damage to this world has occur before people like that scumbag Christopher Wray becomes personally culpable for these crimes against humanity he refuses to acknowledge exist.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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