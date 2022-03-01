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If the virus hasn't been isolated, from what do laboratories make vaccines?
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13 views • March 01, 2022
"Dr. Gettor briefly explained that COVID vaccines are made from a genomic sequence created through computer software. None of these vaccines are made from a virus that has been isolated.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/sequence.html"
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/sequence.html"
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