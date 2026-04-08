RT News - April 8 2026 6AM GMT

April 8, 2026

rt.com





Iranian's celebrate the announcement of a two-week ceasefire - the result of emergency mediation by Pakistan as Donald Trump threatened to destroy an entire civilisation. The first round of Peace talks are slated to take place on Friday. Oil prices nose dive following a month of unparalleled growth. It comes as Tehran pledges to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, as long as the US and Israel end their assault on Iranian infrastructure. Israel dashes hopes that the US-Iranian ceasefire could extend to the entire Middle East. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stresses that the truce will not affect IDF operations in Lebanon.





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