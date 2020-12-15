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Tweet Series Day 1 (Sept 17, 2020)
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85 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is John Matze Jr***. He is the CEO of a newer Social Media Platform called Parler. It is basically a rip off of Twitter. It is a place where conservatives can go complain about all their problems and have a group think mentality. John, until you incorporate sports and everyday good stories, your app will never be Twitter. Twitter has a huge responsibility and they take it seriously. Thank you for your service to our country.
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. This is #MyTruth in the most Social Media appropriate way. I love Social Media. #IATLWN #KMA
Added:
Note—Play The Doors “The End”
https://youtu.be/ZeMlQEWEg2Q; #TheEnd
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. This is #MyTruth in the most Social Media appropriate way. I love Social Media. #IATLWN #KMA
Added:
Note—Play The Doors “The End”
https://youtu.be/ZeMlQEWEg2Q; #TheEnd
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