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Children suffer the most under corona measures
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10 views • February 15, 2022
In this program we give children a voice through two responsible campaigners from the USA and Germany. They give examples about the psychological hardships of children under the Corona measures, which was shamefully underestimated on the part of politics and the media and clearly received too little attention in the past year 2021.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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