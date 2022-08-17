China Cuts Rates To Boost Economy As Lockdowns and a Real Estate Crisis Take Their Toll

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08/15/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: the reason the Chinese Communist Party has been reluctant to cut interest rates is that they didn’t want to accelerate the flow of money leaving the country, but now their central bank has to lower one of its key interest rates to boost the economy