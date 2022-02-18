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Justin au pays de Mao - Radio-Québec
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10 views • February 18, 2022
15 février 2022 : https://rumble.com/vv1bna-justin-au-pays-de-mao.html
Radio-Quebec Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
Justin est tombé dans le piège, passe pour un tyran aux yeux du monde.
Fin du pass vaccinal au Québec dès le 14 mars.
Radio-Quebec Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
Justin est tombé dans le piège, passe pour un tyran aux yeux du monde.
Fin du pass vaccinal au Québec dès le 14 mars.
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