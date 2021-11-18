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Snippets To Share- "STOP PRETENDING THIS ISN'T REAL!!"
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404 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
These snippets are intended for easy sharing. Send them everywhere!
Let people be warned and know- THIS HAPPENS IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS HAPPENING HERE AND GROWING IN STRENGTH DAILY. GOD IS EXPOSING THESE THINGS FOR THE SLEEPING CHURCH (FIRST!) AND OTHERS TO WAKE UP TO ITS DUTY AS PROTECTORS AND INTERCESSORS FOR THE WEAK. WE HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY.
These children/adults who are stolen, tortured and grossly sexually abused before being killed in rituals, are a form of "disposable batteries" in America. I will not stop saying what God shows me until people come out of their shells of fantasy and denial, and realise how deadly the protocols really are in the U.S.A. Every person who is lost in this manner is part of the judgement on America, therefore we as the church of Jesus Christ FIRST and all others who are waking up to the truth, must be willing to hear the Words of the Lord. Amen.
Prophecy name: "God Said"
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/
Video: https://youtu.be/SlkoNOOKYpU
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
These snippets are intended for easy sharing. Send them everywhere!
Let people be warned and know- THIS HAPPENS IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS HAPPENING HERE AND GROWING IN STRENGTH DAILY. GOD IS EXPOSING THESE THINGS FOR THE SLEEPING CHURCH (FIRST!) AND OTHERS TO WAKE UP TO ITS DUTY AS PROTECTORS AND INTERCESSORS FOR THE WEAK. WE HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY.
These children/adults who are stolen, tortured and grossly sexually abused before being killed in rituals, are a form of "disposable batteries" in America. I will not stop saying what God shows me until people come out of their shells of fantasy and denial, and realise how deadly the protocols really are in the U.S.A. Every person who is lost in this manner is part of the judgement on America, therefore we as the church of Jesus Christ FIRST and all others who are waking up to the truth, must be willing to hear the Words of the Lord. Amen.
Prophecy name: "God Said"
Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/
Video: https://youtu.be/SlkoNOOKYpU
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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