The Life Force of the Kingdom Pt. 1

In this session we examine the perspective of life and its true meaning. We also explore the prayer power connection and how we have an open invitation to come up to the next level of power living.
This series promises to encourage all listeners to examine their present lives and see if we are going on to a higher living that we are called to - The Light of the World.