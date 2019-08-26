Full Show - Trump Just Took The Gloves Off With China + Sargon Of Akkad Live In Studio - 08/25/2019

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Published on Aug 26, 2019
Our coverage of the Hong Kong Protests continues with boots on the ground in Hong Kong to deliver you the latest. Donald Trump continues to pressure China with tariffs to create fair trade deals. Join host Owen Shroyer as he breaks down the latest with special guest Sargon of Akkad.