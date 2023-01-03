Suppressing a cure for more than 40 years! BURZYNSKI: THE CANCER CURE COVER-UP - FULL DOCUMENTARY
Jan 1, 2023
Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Cover-up is the story of a pioneering biochemist who discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers. Director: Eric Merola

This documentary takes the audience on a near 50-year journey both Dr. Burzynski and his patients have been enduring in order to obtain FDA-approved clinical trials of Antineoplastons. Defying the face of skepticism, legal attacks from state and federal agencies, and a powerful propaganda campaign to stop Burzynski – this doctor and his patients are still going strong.
