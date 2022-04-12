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CORRUPTION TO THE CORE - FDA approves 5th COVID booster shot!
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8209 views • April 12, 2022
The FDA’s decision is based on shockingly bad data.
Experts say - we cannot boost our way out of the COVID pandemic.
So, in a little over one year, we’ve gone from “two mRNA jabs will ensure you won’t carry the virus or get sick or die of COVID” to “you need a booster every four months and you can still contract, transmit, get sick and die of COVID.”
At this rate, we’re looking at three injections per year, and the fully-jabbed and boosted are STILL getting sick with COVID.
COVID Shots are ‘Proven to Cause More Harm Than Good’
Public trust in the agencies behind the COVID booster push have suffered massively from continually making recommendations outside data and sound science.
The FDA’s latest move to push 4th and 5th boosters may be the final straw for a medical community already up in arms.
Experts say - we cannot boost our way out of the COVID pandemic.
So, in a little over one year, we’ve gone from “two mRNA jabs will ensure you won’t carry the virus or get sick or die of COVID” to “you need a booster every four months and you can still contract, transmit, get sick and die of COVID.”
At this rate, we’re looking at three injections per year, and the fully-jabbed and boosted are STILL getting sick with COVID.
COVID Shots are ‘Proven to Cause More Harm Than Good’
Public trust in the agencies behind the COVID booster push have suffered massively from continually making recommendations outside data and sound science.
The FDA’s latest move to push 4th and 5th boosters may be the final straw for a medical community already up in arms.
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